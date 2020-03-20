The student shot the next morning from the gun

At school on Prospekt Bolshevikov in Saint-Petersburg the eighth-grader from a gas pistol fired straight into another student, who was his neighbor on the Desk. About it reports “Interfax” with reference to the press service of the regional interior Ministry cupola.

According to informed sources of the Agency, the police, the student said that a spray gun of the “pioneer” (permit to purchase is not necessary) he has acquired in the social network of strangers, and the shot was made by accident. According to eighth grader, the school he came with a gun to take a photo.

The source, citing the words of the mother, said the boy will belong to the nationalist group, “Rex.”