The Swiss will print chocolate in 3D printer

In Switzerland will start mass printing chocolate 3D printer. Reported by Business Insider.

The Swiss company Barry Callebaut said that it could produce chocolate using 3D printing in the Studio Mona Lisa.

The Studio will be able to print chocolate and, according to the company, is the world’s first production 3D-chocolate.

“Barry Callebaut said that the Studio is able to print thousands of copies simultaneously with the “custom appearance”. She added that the service will first be available in some European countries”, – stated in the message.

It is worth noting that the chocolate printed on a 3D printer, has been around for many years, but has not yet become widely available because it was not implemented the technology for mass production. The new technology will allow you to create 3D objects in just a few seconds.