The teacher of the dispute has become an Internet star

A school teacher from the U.S. named Brandon Holman began publishing videos in social networks TikTok to prove to the disciples that they will be able to score a lot of hits. The teacher won the argument and became an Internet star: the movie, in which he explained why did not Wake sleeping in class student, has garnered over 19 million views, writes BuzzFeed.

According to Holman, he was never going to record a video for TikTok, but when the students said that their videos will gain more views than him, he decided on a dare to prove otherwise. In the end, the first video the teacher a few days has collected about 50 thousand views, and he decided to continue to publish content to TikTok.

Popularity brought him a video in which he said that he let one of the students to sleep during the tests, as the night the teenager died grandfather. “Sometimes the best thing a teacher can do for the student is to allow him to lie down and sleep,” said Holman. He added that he didn’t want to talk about the situation of the student in front of the class. So he wrote on the sticker that the teenager may not worry about the test. The teacher promised the student the maximum score, and taped a note to his work.

Holman noted that he did not want to brag about this act, but then still decided to leave a reminder of it in the social network. According to the teacher, the video contains an important lesson: sometimes you just need to be a good person.