The Team of France and the FFF are a wonderful gesture to support the hospitals !

According to information from Parisien, the French national Team and the FFF have decided to make a nice gesture to support the hospitals

The assistance has never been as present as in this period of containment and the fight against the Covid-19. Indeed, the Team of France and the FFF come to prove it by making a beautiful gesture to the hospitals.

But they are not the only ones to help the hospital staff cope with the coronavirus. In fact, Cyril Hanouna, for example, has decided to earn money to help associations in his show.

It thus seems to have inspired many people, because the Team of France has also decided to make a gesture for our “soldiers” of the hospitals. As have know our confreres of Paris, players and staff have made a huge decision:

“the players and the technical staff of the Blue have decided to come to the support staff of the hospitals in the île de france. But also to support research at the national level “. Their donations will enable us to find, we hope, a vaccine against the Covid-19.

But in addition to pay a sum of money, the Team of France has also wanted to take a different decision for their future matches. Namely: provide places for the nursing staff !

The French Team, and its a very nice gesture for hospitals

In fact, our Blues have, it seems, the heart on the hand. As we used to know, they will also offer tickets for the next matches.

Our brothers, doing so to know about this: “every time the French Team will perform at the Stade de France in September and until the end of the calendar year, 5,000 seats will be offered to health care providers. “

But the soccer fans women are not forgotten. Indeed, the FFF has decided to do the same thing: “the same operation will also be the day for meetings held in the province. Especially with the team of France women. “

A very nice gesture, therefore, on the part of the Team of France, which will probably give a little balm to the heart of the French in this difficult time.