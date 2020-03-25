The teammate of Malinowski and five players, “Portsmouth” identified coronavirus

The 27-year-old goalkeeper Italian “Atalanta” Marco Sportiello (pictured) discovered coronavirus, the official website of the club from Bergamo.

Note that this is the first case of infection COVID-19 teammates midfielder of the national team of Ukraine Ruslan Malinovsky quarantined in Italy with his wife and small child. It is noted that the goalkeeper, who this season has spent for “Atalanta” four games and conceded six goals, at this point had no symptoms of the disease.

Recall that earlier four members of the “Atalanta” (the therapist and the administrator of the youth teams, and two of the club’s Academy coach) died of coronavirus.

In turn, the English “Portsmouth”, claiming the exit from the second tier to the Premier League, confirmed infection with coronavirus in five of his players.

Another player passed a positive test COVID-19, was Ross Mccrory. .

Photo of FC “Atalanta”

