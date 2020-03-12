The teammate Ronaldo was diagnosed with a coronavirus (photo)

After several footballers of the lower Italian divisions, as well as the protector of the club of the German Bundesliga Hannover Timo Hypercam virus COVID-19, known as a coronavirus, has infected the player of champion of Italy for the last eight years of the Turin Juventus.

Tested positive for the coronavirus passed the defender “Old Lady” Daniele Abuse. “Yes, I have the coronavirus but don’t worry, I’m fine. I urge you to follow the rules, because this virus makes no exception. Let’s do this for ourselves, for our loved ones and those around us,” — the words of football journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Detection of coronavirus Abuse will lead to the quarantine of not only Cristiano Ronaldo and other team-mates Daniele sick, but all the players and staff of Milan “Intera” with which Juventus played on 8 March.

Because of Abuse of the quarantine will go and Cristiano Ronaldo

In this season of Abuse held in the “Old Signora” seven matches, the last of them on February 22 in Serie A against Sleeping (2:1), playing 90 minutes.

Note that because of the epidemic of the coronavirus matches of the Italian championship in all divisions have been cancelled until at least April 3, and some clubs have even stopped the training process.

