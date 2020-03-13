The tendril in Louis Vuitton and Chisora in the mask: first duel of the views of the boxers (photos, video)

Усик в Louis Vuitton и Чисора в маске: первая дуэль взглядов боксеров (фото, видео)

Friday, March 13, in London held a press-conference with participation of the Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 of them by knockout) and Briton Derek Chisora (32 wins, 23 of them by knockout, 9 losses) on the upcoming battle in the heavyweight division.

Our compatriot came to the event in Raglan Louis Vuitton hat and his opponent face wrapped in a national flag, probably to protect myself from raging in Europe coronavirus.

Still not tasted the heavyweight division. Battle of z Derek Cooroy will be a big test for me, and I will work hard to prepare for it, just like I prepare for all fights. I watched his match when he slapped Vitali and then spat water into Vladimir. I think he has outgrown that childish and more serious to treat everything. I think we’ll have a good show for fans of Boxing and people will rejoice, seeing him, “—said in the framework of communication with representatives of Ukrainian media.

Усик в Louis Vuitton и Чисора в маске: первая дуэль взглядов боксеров (фото, видео)The boxers took a group selfie

Cirrus has a Golden ticket to fight with Joshua, and I intend to take it. The only way Moustache to victory is to knock me out, but it will not. I eagerly preparing for battle. Will see what happens, but I am extremely excited about this chance, “said the Briton.

Recall that the fight Cirrus — Chisora scheduled for may 23 in London at the O2 Arena.

Photo By Matchroom Boxing

Maria Batterbury

