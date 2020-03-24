The tendril showed fans a circus trick (video)

Ukrainian boxer in the heavyweight Alexander Usik decided to surprise fans and perform a circus trick. The corresponding video he posted in his Instagram.

The footage shows how he balances on the Board, and then throws three coins and catches them all with one hand without losing balance. All this was carried out under rhythmical music, and then boxer jumped off the Board, swaying to the beat of the song.

Earlier a similar stunt performed in 2017 athlete Vasyl Lomachenko, Usyk, however, decided to complicate the focus and at the same time to boast of sleight of hand.