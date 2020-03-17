The tendril urged fans to quarantine to go to churches (video)

The undefeated Ukrainian boxer Alexander Usik (17 wins, 13 of them by knockout) talked with his fans on his page in Instagram touching including vital topic of recent weeks — coronavirus pandemic.

“The most terrible virus in which we suffer, is sin. Someone said that it was necessary to postpone the trips to the temple, but it’s all nonsense. Go to the temple, partake, confess, and then everything will be fine, “said boxer.

Recall that his next fight Usyk was supposed to be held on 23 may in London against Briton Derek Chisora, who in a meeting with our compatriot earn 2.5 million dollars. However, because of the pandemic coronavirus, quite possibly, the encounter will have to reschedule.

