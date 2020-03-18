The tendril was asked to say his name in Russian

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Усик попросил произносить его имя по-русски

Heavyweight boxer Alexander Usik during the interview were asked to say his name in Russian.

“My name is Alexander. Call me Alexander. Alexander is in Russian, but Olexandr is on Ukrainian. But I am Alexander,” said the Tendril in an interview with the YouTube channel Behind the Gloves.

Recall, may 23, Oleksandr Usyk needs to fight against British heavyweight Derek Chisora. Initially the fight was scheduled for March, but the organizers were forced to reschedule because of an injury Ukrainian, which he received during the training process.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article