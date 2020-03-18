The tendril was asked to say his name in Russian

Heavyweight boxer Alexander Usik during the interview were asked to say his name in Russian.

“My name is Alexander. Call me Alexander. Alexander is in Russian, but Olexandr is on Ukrainian. But I am Alexander,” said the Tendril in an interview with the YouTube channel Behind the Gloves.

Recall, may 23, Oleksandr Usyk needs to fight against British heavyweight Derek Chisora. Initially the fight was scheduled for March, but the organizers were forced to reschedule because of an injury Ukrainian, which he received during the training process.