“The tension could be cut with a knife”: Meghan Markle spoke about meeting Kate Middleton and William

Meghan Markle, who had returned to Canada to his son, Archie, told friends about his impressions of the meeting with members of the Royal family, which occurred March 9 at the service in London’s Westminster Abbey in honor of the Commonwealth. This was the last official release of Megan and her husband Prince Harry as senior members of the Royal family.

Meghan Markle said that a recent trip to Britain has proved the correctness of their with Harry’s decision to remain in Canada and to lead an independent life separate from the rest of the family. “It was strange that there were no arms. They were all so tense — especially Kate”, — quotes the edition of the Daily Mail in the words of one of her friends the Duchess of Sussex.

“Between the members of the Royal family has no heat. And she wants Archie grew up in a home filled with laughter, joy and hugs,” — said the star friends of the series “Force majeure”, which had previously fallen out with all my American family — except her mother Doria.

Markle told friends that Kate Middleton and Prince William clearly “not approve of her choice.” And that the tension between them “you could cut with a knife.” Kate had barely deigned to glance sister-in-law and brought them communion in the Church only to the minimum necessary.

According to the former actress, who tearfully said goodbye to the staff who worked in the office of Casekow last trip to the UK had the taste of “bitter joy”. And that she can’t wait “to get home to Archie”.

Harry and Megan finally “retire” on March 31. Yet the Prince remains in Britain — to settle some of their Affairs in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the edition of Vanity Fair says that Kate Middleton is going through difficult leaving Harry and Megan. And finds the situation very sad considering how close they were once brother-in-law. Before the marriage of Harry and his older brother and his wife were a happy trio.

It is expected that Harry will return to Britain at the end of April — when will the London marathon, if this event will not be canceled due to the coronavirus. And in may the couple are going to the Netherlands, which will host the “Games of the unconquered,” the founder of which is Harry.

