The Terminator star Michael biehn will star in the second season of Mandalore

Michael biehn (“Terminator”, “Alien”, “Abyss”) was included in the cast of the second season of “Mandalore” in the universe of “Star wars.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, details of the character are unknown, but according to rumors, he will play a bounty hunter.

It also became known that the new season will star Rosario Dawson (“sin City”) – she’s going to play Ahsoka Tano.

Recall that the release of the second season of “Mandalore” is scheduled for October 2020 at Disney+. The action will unfold between the end of the clone Wars and the Fall of the Empire. Director will be again Jon Favreau, and the role of bounty hunter will return Pedro Pascal.

Previously, Jon Favreau revealed a new character “of Mandalore”.