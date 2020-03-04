The thief saw her own reflection in the mirror and ran away

The thief entered the premises of the shooting range in the Turkish city of Antalya, but after a few seconds fled, as frightened of his reflection in the mirror. Video surveillance cameras drew the attention of the newspaper the Daily Mail.

The footage shows a man in a hoodie and a cap and climbed through the broken window and jumped off the table. Then he passed into a large room, on one wall of which hung a mirror. The thief saw his reflection in the mirror and quickly ran back to the window. He climbed onto the table and turned around to make sure he’s not being followed.

On the record with a surveillance camera is seen as a person runs together with the accomplice who is also wearing a hoodie. Running away, both men turn and disappear from sight.

The owner of the shooting club Alper uchar said that he found out about the burglary when the alarm went off, and came on the scene in five minutes. Uchar said that the notification about the break he got, the police and the company that is installing security equipment. He stressed that an organization such as a shooting club, requires heightened protection.