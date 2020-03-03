The third year the elections in Israel: Netanyahu announced his victory

On the night of 3 March, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his victory in the General elections in Israel. At approximately 03:00 local time were known the data of exit polls of the vote, which took place on 2 March. This was the third parliamentary election in Israel during the last 12 months. Throughout the year, the country has been without a stable government.

Political deadlock is the result of the confrontation of the ruling party, Likud, headed by Netanyahu, and the opposition bloc, “Kahol-Laban”, whose leader is the former head of the General staff of the armed forces of Israel Benjamin Gantz. The Israelis could not decide which of the two namesakes they like. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave the opportunity Netanyahu, and the Ganz to try to form a coalition government, but they failed to agree with each other or with other parties.

Israel has a unicameral Parliament — the Knesset. It seats 120. To form a single party majority or coalition must obtain 61.

Exit polls show that the Likud this time voted 29,35% of the voters. This means Netanyahu’s party will get 36-37 Knesset seats. “Kajol-Laban” was supported 26,34% of the population. This gives the opposition bloc, 32. Therefore, it again comes about creation of the coalition.

In this situation, the first Rivlin will charge to mold it to Netanyahu. If Bibi (a nickname the leader “Likud”) will be able to do it a fifth time will take the chair of Prime Minister, a record for Israel.

Netanyahu hastened to declare that already agreed with the leaders of the right-wing and religious parties on the meeting on 3 March to form a stable and strong government. “Our opponents said that the Netanyahu era is over, but we gathered all her strength and turned the situation. We turned lemons into lemonade!” said Bibi, who is often called a Magician for his ability to miraculously find a way out of a difficult situation.

If Netanyahu is telling the truth, he did not care for the current balance of power is not enough one place even with the support of several small parties.

Beni (and this is a nickname Gantz) has so far refused to admit defeat. He only said that it is not satisfied the data from the exit polls. “It’s not the result we wanted,” said he, speaking to his supporters. “Israel needs unity, we need reconciliation, it needs a leader who brings people together, and that’s exactly what we will continue to offer the Israeli people”, — said Ganz.

As after the previous elections, much depends now from the party “Israel Our home”, which is supported mainly immigrants from the former Soviet republics. Its leader is a well-known politician Avigdor Lieberman. A native of Chisinau in different years he held the posts of Minister of national infrastructure of Israel, the Minister of transport, Minister of foreign Affairs. His last post — the Minister of defence. He worked in this capacity from 30 may 2016 to November 14, 2018 until his retirement. He left Lieberman out of the government due to fundamental disagreements with Netanyahu. After that, Lieberman has repeatedly said that “Israel Our home” will not enter into a coalition either with the “Likud” or block Ganz. Such a principled stance could eventually lead to the fact that this time the attempts to form a new government will be unsuccessful. This means the need for the fourth parliamentary elections in a year and a half!

For Netanyahu, such a prospect is highly undesirable. In mid-March, Bibi will stand trial on charges of corruption. It is extremely important to solve the issue of forming a coalition in advance of the hearing. Israeli Prime Minister denies all charges. While Netanyahu uses word for word the arguments of his influential ally, U.S. President Donald trump. Like Mr. trump, Bebe says that he waged a “witch hunt” and that all the allegations were politically motivated.

