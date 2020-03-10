The threat is real: in the who spoke about pandemic coronavirus COVID-19

The epidemic of coronavirus COVID-19, which covers more countries, could develop into a pandemic. This was at the briefing said the Director-General of the world health organization (who) , Tadros Adhanom Gebreyesus.

According to Gebreyesus, this will be the first in the history of the pandemic, which can be controlled.

“We must remember that decisive action at an early stage we can slow down the spread of the virus and prevent infection. Most of those infected will recover”, — said the head of the who.

He also added that over the past weekend the number of registered cases COVID – 19 has exceeded 100 thousand in 100 countries.

As of the morning of 10 March in the world has more than 114 thousand infected COVID – 19, 4027 deaths. Healed from the infection of 64 thousand people.

According to the who criteria, the pandemic spread of a new disease on a global scale. For example, a flu pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus and is distributed worldwide, and the majority of people are not immune.

The world health organization recalled the important rules of conduct for the prevention of infection COVID-19.

