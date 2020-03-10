The threat of a pandemic coronavirus “very real” – the who

The threat of a pandemic of a novel coronavirus Covid-19 “very real.” This was stated by Director General of the world health organization (who) tedros adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported on the Agency’s website.

“Now when the virus is present in many countries, the pandemic threat has become quite real,” he said.

The head of the who added that a strong and preventive measures to contain the coronavirus give hope that the spread of infection can be slowed.

According to who, of all cases COVID-19, was worldwide, 93% occur in four countries.

Of ghebreyesus stressed that most patients with mers is recovering. In China from the coronavirus recovered 70% of those infected.