The till Lindemann in Kiev laughed coronavirus (photo)

Shocking till Lindemann, shocked fans with a new solo clip, arrived in Kiev, where he is scheduled recital. In Ukraine, a German musician, for fear of the coronavirus arrived in a protective mask. He has published in Instagarm short video, which poses at the entrance to Kiev and saying hi to the fans that see him at a solo concert on March 6, and sends far away the ill-starred virus.

“To hell with the coronavirus”, — is written on the mask.

In one of the capital clubs, he will present the second Studio album by F&M with the solo project Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren.

