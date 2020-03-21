The tiramisu recipe from Lesia Nikityuk

Tiramisu from Lesya Nikityuk

Pandemic coronavirus revealed many people with a new hand — now even avid extroverts forced to stay at home, to comply with the quarantine and look for something you love to do. It concerns and a leading New channel of Lesya Nikityuk, who used to spend time if not filming, then in travel.

The girl went to her parents in Khmelnitsky and fun there as you can — helps niece with learning the English language and prepares yummy. For example, the other day Les, together with the woman prepared the Italian dessert tiramisu and gladly shared with us his own recipe.

Tiramisu is very tasty, albeit fatty, recipe. Now I will tell you how in just RS 350 to cook a serving for ten people!” — says the leading.

Lesya Nikityuk. Photo: press-service

Ingredients:

300 g double cream;

250 g mascarpone cheese;

120 g of sugar;

5 eggs;

1 pack of Savoiardi biscuits;

1-2 tablespoons cocoa powder;

a Cup of espresso.

Method of preparation:

Make some strong espresso and let it cool. It will be useful to us later.

Separate the yolks from the whites. To the yolks add sugar and beat with a mixer at high speed.

Mash the mascarpone and whisk together with the cream using a mixer (on low speed).

Mix the resulting mass and the beaten egg yolks.

Dip cookies in cooled espresso and lay in layers in a suitable form — a layer of cookies, layer of cream.

Put in the refrigerator for a few hours.

When the tiramisu is thoroughly soaked, sprinkle them with cocoa powder and decorate with berries.

