The traditional annual concert of the Eurovision song contest will not take place

The annual concert of the participants of the song contest “Eurovision” will be held in the stated period in connection with the development of the pandemic coronavirus in Europe. About the organizers of the show announced on his page in Facebook.

“The government of the Netherlands decided to extend the ban on events involving more than 100 visitors until Monday, April 6. So Eurovision in Concert 2020 will not take place on Saturday, April 4. Needless to say that the health of our visitors, volunteers and participating delegations is our first priority and therefore we will fully respond to the measures taken by our government” – said the organizers of the show. And promised a few days to come up with the final decision regarding postponement or cancellation of the concert.

We will remind, now under the issue and holding of the song contest, which is scheduled for mid-may and will be held in Dutch Rotterdam. The European broadcasting Union reported on March 13 that while preparing for the show according to plan, but is closely monitoring the situation and exploring all possible scenarios of development of events. Earlier, the mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed aboutaleb said that, most likely, the final decision will be made in early April – shortly before the construction stage of the competition. Start of work is scheduled for the 5-6 th day.