The tragedy at bath party in Moscow: new data on victims

The death toll due to the deadly tea-parties in Moscow has risen to three. Died in hospital 32-year-old husband instabloggers Valentyn Didenko. This is stated in the message Telegram-channel tv360ru.

Didenko poured dry ice into the pool, which led to loss of life. He worked in the field of IT and helped his wife to write a blog “Pharmacy Revizorro”.

According to the preliminary findings of the investigation, the cause of death guests got carbon dioxide poisoning. During a party in the pool was poured 25 pounds of dry ice. During the reaction water separated carbon dioxide gas, which poisoned the people. According to preliminary data, the victims of pulmonary edema.

Only at the party was 18 people. Among the injured, the pregnant sister of Catherine Didenko.

As he wrote, “FACTS”, 28 February in Moscow was a tragedy for the bath party, which staged a famous instabloggers Ekaterina Didenko. Party in the bath complex she made in honor of the day of birth — 28 Feb girl celebrated 29th anniversary. In Catherine’s Instagram has over a million followers. The girl calls herself a “pharmacy revizorro” and tells followers how to save money when buying medications.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter