The tragic fate of Vasily Alibabaevich of the “Gentlemen of fortune”

In the filmography of Radner Muratova very much a cameo role in the famous Soviet films, but audiences remember him as Vasily Alibabaevich of the iconic “Gentlemen of fortune”. The actor’s life was not simple, but all ended tragically.

Dreams and reality



Muratov was born in 1928 in Leningrad. On a nationality it the Tatar. His mother was a housewife and father is an engineer. They gave their son the unusual name of Radner, which can be deciphered as “hail the new era.” For family and friends Muratov was always Radik. When the boy is a little older, his family settled in Tatarstan.

In 1941 the war began and the young man became a student of the flight school, but released it only after the Victory, so to bring down the fascist “Messer” Radiro not lucky enough. After serving in the army, Muratov was going to become a pilot of civil aviation. In addition, the young man was a talented chess player and even received the title of “Candidate master of sports”.

The beginning of his creative career



When Radner was given leave, he went to Moscow, where he learned that the all-Union state Institute of cinematography, gaining a new-year acting students. Friends Muratov recalled, he got into an argument with co-workers that for fun will tell army stories of the selection Committee. The young man did so, and unexpectedly joined the film Institute.

Immediately after completion of Radner started to invite famous Soviet Directors, where he starred in “12 chairs,” “Shield and sword”, “the Golden calf”, “Aibolit-66”, “Maxim Perepelitsa” and many other films, but his characters appeared on the screen for a few minutes.

Vasily Alibabaevich, and other



In 1971, fate gave the actor a chance to Shine and he took it. While at “Mosfilm” came the audition for a role in “Gentlemen of fortune”. Muratov came to them in the hope to play another cameo character in his filmography.

He was very surprised when he got in the movie one of the main roles. It Vasiliy Alibabaevich fell in love with Soviet viewers. Phrase hero still quote came from the Soviet Union around the world. This role made the world a real movie star.

Until the mid 80-ies Radner starred in many famous domestic Directors. Spectators remember and love the characters from “Guests from the future”, “Missing expedition”, “Eternal call”, “Athos” and many other famous paintings.

In 1985, he became the Honored artist of the RSFSR, but his biography is almost over. He subsequently played only one cameo character in “the Kreutzer Sonata”.

Personal life



In the early 50-ies of the civil wife of Radner was beautiful Isolde Izvitskaya, but their relationship did not last long. Then official wife Muratov was the actress Elena Davlatbekova, who bore him a son Lenya. Subsequently, the boy went for the creative footsteps of his father.

The marriage of Radner and Helen did not last long. Davlatbekova gone from the world due to its overuse of jumps. The Hippodrome was for the actor the second if not first home. He is almost constantly there.

After her divorce from Helen Radner became an ascetic. To bet on horse racing, he sold almost everything in addition to books and apartments. Famous actor eked out a miserable existence. It was not even a bed, which he replaced with newspaper on the floor.

Doctors have identified Muratova Alzheimer’s disease. At that time, he held meetings, which were his only income. But the memory left of the actor. He couldn’t remember names and dates, and sometimes the most simple words. Radner had no sense even in familiar places.

In autumn 2004, the actor was gone. The son started looking for him. Police found Muratov in Moscow with progressive dementia. A few months after this incident, the actor did not.