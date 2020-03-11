The trial of the accused in the crash MN17 three Russian citizens and one citizen of Ukraine can be completed in a short verdict – guilty or not.

As said Apotrope Professor at Bournemouth University in the UK and Polish University Leon Kuzminskogo Christopher Hartwell, the President of the Russian Federation or Russia itself not guilty, was given to understand that the judges during the opening of the trial of four indictees in the Hague on 9 March.

“I think the lack of Tzemach in court will not be a problem, since the hearing is held in absentia. This, of course, complicates the judicial process because the suspects are in Russia under the protection of Putin. I have the opinion that if you will make a guilty verdict, all the four suspects will not be safe anywhere. At some point, can occur “accidents” that will make them stop “, he said.

According to him, the judges will strictly follow the prescribed norms of the legislation.

“It is therefore extremely unlikely that Russia or its President Vladimir Putin will be held responsible for the tragedy,” he said.

According to the scientist, in the near future should not expect anything, except for the short verdict is that the accused is recognized guilty.