The triple Olympic champion was disqualified for 8 years

Chinese swimmer sun Jan court of arbitration for sport (CAS) was disqualified for 8 years for violating anti-doping rules. About this BAGNET learned from the press service of the CAS.

His suspension runs from February 28, 2020.

In September 2018 the athlete decided to break your vial of blood which he passed for analysis. This incident happened in front of officers in the doping control. Also, the swimmer has refused to hand over urine on the analysis.

“WADA has decided to appeal the original ruling FINA, carefully considering it and concluding that the number of points do not correspond to the world anti-doping code. Today’s decision by the CAS supports these concerns and is an important result” – commented the decision of the General Director of WADA, Olivier Niggli.