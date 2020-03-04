The TV series based on the Stephen king story of the Settlement and Jerusalem will be released this autumn

In the fall of this year is scheduled the series premiere of “Chapelwaite”, filmed based on the story by Stephen king “the Settlement of Jerusalem” (Jerusalem’s Lot).

According to Deadline, one of the Central characters will play a canadian actress Emily Hampshire (“Sex and nothing more”). Hampshire will play ambitious young woman Rebecca Morgan.

Previously, the project was also joined by Adrian Brody.

The action series will unfold in the mid-19th century. The plot revolves around the life of aristocrat Charles Boone (Brody) who returns to his hometown. After his wife died, the hero has to raise three kids. Soon it turns out that Boone is a major problem here — and the secret legacy of his family. Hero to end the darkness that has poisoned the lives of his family for many generations.

Shooting will begin in April.

