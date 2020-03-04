The TV series based on the Stephen king story of the Settlement and Jerusalem will be released this autumn

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Сериал по рассказу Стивена Кинга Поселение Иерусалим выйдет осенью этого года

In the fall of this year is scheduled the series premiere of “Chapelwaite”, filmed based on the story by Stephen king “the Settlement of Jerusalem” (Jerusalem’s Lot).

According to Deadline, one of the Central characters will play a canadian actress Emily Hampshire (“Sex and nothing more”). Hampshire will play ambitious young woman Rebecca Morgan.

Previously, the project was also joined by Adrian Brody.

The action series will unfold in the mid-19th century. The plot revolves around the life of aristocrat Charles Boone (Brody) who returns to his hometown. After his wife died, the hero has to raise three kids. Soon it turns out that Boone is a major problem here — and the secret legacy of his family. Hero to end the darkness that has poisoned the lives of his family for many generations.

Shooting will begin in April.

As previously reported, the Ukrainian student Valentin Lavrenyuk has signed a contract with Stephen king.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article