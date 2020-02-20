The two-headed calf-a mutant shocked residents of the village (photo, video)

Once in Thailand, animal Cyclops, it became known about the mutant who appeared in one of the villages in the South of India. Owner-farmer and his neighbors-fellows villager was shocked when one of the cows gave birth to two-headed calf.

Unusual baby has four eyes, two mouths but only one pair of ears, quickly became a tourist attraction. Because the calf has two languages, he can’t drink their mother’s milk. A caring farmer feeds him from a bottle.

Currently, the cow and her calf, according to the Mirror, I feel fine. But we don’t know what are the chances two-headed calf for a long life. Often this anomaly is accompanied by serious changes of the internal organs.

