The two-headed calf-a mutant shocked residents of the village (photo, video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Двухголовый теленок-мутант шокировал жителей деревни (фото, видео)

Once in Thailand, animal Cyclops, it became known about the mutant who appeared in one of the villages in the South of India. Owner-farmer and his neighbors-fellows villager was shocked when one of the cows gave birth to two-headed calf.

Unusual baby has four eyes, two mouths but only one pair of ears, quickly became a tourist attraction. Because the calf has two languages, he can’t drink their mother’s milk. A caring farmer feeds him from a bottle.

Currently, the cow and her calf, according to the Mirror, I feel fine. But we don’t know what are the chances two-headed calf for a long life. Often this anomaly is accompanied by serious changes of the internal organs.

Двухголовый теленок-мутант шокировал жителей деревни (фото, видео)

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article