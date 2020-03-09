The U.S. Congress may move to remote work because of the coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Конгресс США может перейти на дистанционную работу из-за коронавируса

The house of representatives of the Congress of the United States of America can go to the remote option because of the risk of the spread of coronavirus. It is reported by Voice of America.

“The house of representatives is preparing for a possible transfer of staff of Congress for freelance work due to the unique and unusual circumstances of an outbreak of coronavirus”,- stated in the message.

It is noted that contingency plans for unforeseen circumstances prepare us financial regulators since the cases of infection with coronavirus recorded in the suburbs of Washington and also in new York, San Francisco and new Jersey.

“These cities are the offices and mission of the Commission on securities and exchanges of the Commission on trade in commodity futures and banking regulators,” – said in the publication.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
