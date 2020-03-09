The U.S. Congress may move to remote work because of the coronavirus

The house of representatives of the Congress of the United States of America can go to the remote option because of the risk of the spread of coronavirus. It is reported by Voice of America.

“The house of representatives is preparing for a possible transfer of staff of Congress for freelance work due to the unique and unusual circumstances of an outbreak of coronavirus”,- stated in the message.

It is noted that contingency plans for unforeseen circumstances prepare us financial regulators since the cases of infection with coronavirus recorded in the suburbs of Washington and also in new York, San Francisco and new Jersey.

“These cities are the offices and mission of the Commission on securities and exchanges of the Commission on trade in commodity futures and banking regulators,” – said in the publication.