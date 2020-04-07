The U.S. justice Department has accused Russia and Qatar bribed FIFA for hosting the world Cup

The indictment, which was filed in the U.S. District court for the Eastern district of new York, brings charges of corruption in the International Federation of football Association (FIFA), reports “championship”.

As has informed the official website of the Ministry of justice of the United States, Russia and Qatar bribed officials of the Federation in voting for the right to host world cups in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

In the text of the charges indicates that the former Vice-President of FIFA Jack Warner received $5 million in Addition, Rafael Salguero, a member of FIFA’s Executive Committee, was also supposed to receive from Russia $1 million in exchange for a vote for Russia.

We will remind that gold of the 2018 world Cup eventually went to France in the finals of the tournament with the score 4:2 defeated Croatia.