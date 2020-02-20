The U.S. secret service, decided to return to Ukraine stolen by the Nazis a picture of a couple in love Louis Goodro

American law enforcement authorities gave Ukraine a painting of Pierre-Louis Hudro “couple” that the Nazis stole from the Kiev Museum during the Second world war. This reports the press service of the permanent mission of Ukraine to the United Nations.

“On 19 February in new York the Minister of foreign Affairs Vadym Prystayko took part in the official ceremony of transfer to the Ukrainian side of American law enforcement paintings of Pierre-Louis Hudro “couple”, – stated in the message.

Originally the painting was kept in the Kiev national Museum of Khanenko. During the Second world war the Nazis stole my art. Subsequently, the product Goodro was in the United States.

The Ukrainian side managed to return the picture due to the successful cooperation of diplomats and special services of the two countries.