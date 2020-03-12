The U.S. slapped sanctions on Rosneft

USA included in the sanctions list of SDN subsidiary of a trading company “Rosneft” Rosneft Trading.

This was reported by the press service of the us Treasury Department on Thursday, March 12. The reason for the restrictions is “material assistance” to Venezuela and its state-owned company PDVSA.

Americans are prohibited from doing any business with Rosneft Trading, and all the company’s assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked.

Also in the SDN list includes the Vice-President for refining, petrochemical, Commerce and logistics of Rosneft Didier Casimiro.

Wrote the Free Press in early March, the United States lifted sanctions on two Russian companies imposed over the nuclear program of North Korea: “Independent oil and gas company” and “Primornefteproduct”.

Author

Cyril Fierce