The U.S. slapped sanctions on Rosneft

By Maria Batterburyon in News

USA included in the sanctions list of SDN subsidiary of a trading company “Rosneft” Rosneft Trading.

This was reported by the press service of the us Treasury Department on Thursday, March 12. The reason for the restrictions is “material assistance” to Venezuela and its state-owned company PDVSA.

Americans are prohibited from doing any business with Rosneft Trading, and all the company’s assets subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked.

Also in the SDN list includes the Vice-President for refining, petrochemical, Commerce and logistics of Rosneft Didier Casimiro.

Wrote the Free Press in early March, the United States lifted sanctions on two Russian companies imposed over the nuclear program of North Korea: “Independent oil and gas company” and “Primornefteproduct”.

Author

Cyril Fierce

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
