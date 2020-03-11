The U.S. takes in Iraq the defense system for protection against Iran

The US moving into Iraq missile and air defense, said the head of the Central command (CENTCOM) of the us Armed forces General Kenneth Mackenzie. It is reported BAGNET, referring to the media.

Delivery of defense systems to protect against potential attacks from Iran, said Mackenzie.

The situation in the middle East escalated after the assassination of the Iranian General Qassem Soleimani missile strike, the U.S. air force by order. Iran’s Supreme leader Ali Khamenei vowed to avenge the death of the General. Then on the night of 8 January, several of US military facilities in Iraq were attacked by Islamic revolutionary guards Corps (IRGC) of Iran.