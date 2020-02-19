The U.S. tested a ballistic missile Trident II

Test launch “has confirmed the expected parameters of the” Trident II.

The U.S. Navy has conducted tests of ballistic missiles Trident II warhead.

The missile launched from the submarine USS Maine (SSBN-741) class “Ohio” off the coast of San Diego in California, reports the press service of the US Navy, reports unian.net.

As said in the Navy, the tests are carried out regularly “to assess the reliability and accuracy of the system of strategic weapons”. Yesterday’s test launch “has confirmed the expected parameters of the” Trident II, as well as provided additional information about the reliability and precision.

Earlier, the U.S. Navy conducted four planned test launch of Trident II missiles in September 2019. The rocket was originally designed with a service life until 2024, after modernization they plan to retire in 2040-ies.