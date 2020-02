On Saturday, February 22, it became known that the authorities of the United Arab Emirates announced two new confirmed cases of infection with the novel coronavirus. About it reports Al Arabiya.

As reported, diagnosed a married couple from Iran.

According to the Ministry of health and prevention of UAE, were infected 70-year-old tourist from Iran and his 64-year-old wife. The condition of the men, said the doctors, is unstable, he is in intensive care.