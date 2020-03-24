The UFC boss kicked the aged Habib and Ferguson and found a new place for their fight (photos)

The President of promotion of the UFC Dana white in his Twitter posted a funny photo of “old” fighters Habib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson, joking about the next transfer battle is scheduled for April 18.

“I’m also worried about this fight. But I’ll do it”, — wrote Dana white.

At the same time, the UFC boss said that he had found a place for the tournament UFC 249, the main event which will be skryvavsheysya four times the fight Nurmagomedov — Ferguson. However, the event will be held without spectators.

“I know where it is, but not yet ready to say. There will be no fans. This is a closed event”, — quotes the words of Dana white MMAJunkie.

Rumor has it that if a duel of Russians and Americans and will take place in time, then it will be held in the UAE. As you know, the fight was to be held in Brooklyn, but because of the pandemic coronavirus all public events in the state new York was canceled.

By the way, the champion of UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov is concerned about the situation around the transfer of the UFC 249, where he must fight with Tony Ferguson.

“We Abdullah plow, and can’t understand what’s going on at all. Where fight and fight it at all, how about velogonki? And the venue of the fight? I can not imagine. UFC 249, what are you?” — posted by Khabib Nurmagomedov, has returned from the USA to Russia.

