The Ukrainian athlete was caught doping

The double champion of Europe in run on 800 metres Natalia Prischepa passed a positive doping test.

In the body of the athletes found the banned drug hydrochlorothiazide. Now athlete is suspended from competition from 23 of February. With regard to the period of Ineligibility, then there is no information.

In addition Pryshchepa (in marriage Krol) doping caught Indian athletes Kiranjit Kaur, Naveen of Cicero and Sandeep Kumari, Kenyan Kenneth Kipkemoi and the Panamanians Virgilio Griggs.

Besides the two gold medals from the European championship, the asset Pryshchepa also winning the Junior world championship in 2013 and third place in the youth championship of Europe in 2015.

Source: Athletics Integrity Unit