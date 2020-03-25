The Ukrainian got into the rating of 50 the best athletes in the world all time

Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan fans around the world have recognized the best sportsman of all time. Basketball player won six NBA titles during his brilliant career.

To voting Jordan surpassed the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali and hockey star Wayne Gretzky.

The only Ukrainian who got a rating, was Sergey Bubka. It is located on the 45th line.

American tennis player Serena Williams became the only woman in the ranking, sitting in the 36th row.

The captain of the Catalan of Barcelona Lionel Messi is on 14-th position, followed by Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Top 50 greatest athletes in the world all time:

1. Michael Jordan (basketball) 26. Serena Williams (tennis) 2. Muhammad Ali (Boxing) 27. Mike Tyson (Boxing) 3. Wayne Gretzky (hockey) 28. Daley Thompson (athletics) 4. Babe Ruth (baseball) 29. Peyton manning (American football) 5. Michael Phelps (swimming) 30. Michael Johnson (athletics) 6. Usain Bolt (athletics) 31. Derek Jeter (baseball) 7. Jim Thorpe (athletics, baseball, basketball) 32. Kobe Bryant (basketball) 8. BU Jackson (baseball) 33. Carl Lewis (track and field) 9. Pele (soccer) 34. Larry bird (basketball) 10. Roger Federer (tennis) 35. Jackie Robinson (baseball) 11. Joe Montana (American football) 36. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Boxing) 12. LeBron James (basketball) 37. Magic Johnson (basketball) 13. Bruce Lee (martial arts) 38. Brett Favre (American football) 14. Lionel Messi (football) 39. Haile Gebreselassie (athletics) 15. Cristiano Ronaldo (football) 40. Michael Wick (American football) 16. Bobby Orr (hockey) 41. Barry Sanders (American football) 17. Jesse Owens (athletics) 42. Zinedine Zidane (soccer) 18. Donald Bradman (cricket) 43. Tony Hawk (skateboarding) 19. Wilt of Chamberlain (basketball) 44. Drew Brees (American football) 20. Tom Brady (American football) 45. Sergey Bubka (athletics) 21. Tiger woods (Golf) 46. Chris Goy (Cycling) 22. Gordie Howe (hockey) 47. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (basketball) 23. Jerry rice (American football) 48. Ian Thorpe (plavna) 24. Jim brown (American football) 49. Dwayne Johnson (wrestling) 25. John Cena (wrestling) 50. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (football)

Source: The Sun