The Ukrainian legionary has given advice on how to avoid coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Sport

Украинский легионер дал совет, как избежать коронавируса

Defender “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko gave advice on how to behave to avoid infection with coronavirus infection. It is reported “Great football”.

According to him, it is first necessary to observe simple safety precautions.

“I want to appeal to justice and not to violate the quarantine regime. Thank God that my relatives are okay. It is now possible to stay home and wait out the danger,” said Zinchenko.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.
