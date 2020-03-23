The Ukrainian legionary has given advice on how to avoid coronavirus

Defender “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko gave advice on how to behave to avoid infection with coronavirus infection. It is reported “Great football”.

According to him, it is first necessary to observe simple safety precautions.

“I want to appeal to justice and not to violate the quarantine regime. Thank God that my relatives are okay. It is now possible to stay home and wait out the danger,” said Zinchenko.