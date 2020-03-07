The Ukrainian team celebrated a hard-fought victory in the Davis Cup match (photo)

Small athletic feat made Ukrainian men’s team tennis, defeating in the match of the playoffs of the World group of the Davis Cup in Zaporozhye team Chinese Taipei 3:2. And given the fact that after the first day’s play the team of Andrey Medvedev composed of Sergiy Stakhovsky (pictured), Ilya Marchenko, Denis Molchanov, Vladislav Orlov and Vitaliy Sachko inferior opponent — 0:2.

In the first meeting Sergiy Stakhovsky lost to Zeng Jonesing— 6:3, 1:6, 2:6, and Ilya Marchenko capitulated to Gunlines — 4:6, 4:6. Rights on another mistake from “yellow-blue” was not.

In the second competition day Ukraine turned everything on its head! First Stakhovsky and Molchanov won This Chen Pena and Yang Tsung Hua steam room meeting— 6:7, 6:4, 6:4. Then Stakhovsky broke the resistance Gunline— 7:6 (3), 4:6, 6:3. But the winning point for our team brought Marchenko, put on the blades of Jurcina — 6:3, 6:2.

The crucial point for the Ukrainian team brought Ilya Marchenko

Note that the winners of this stage will compete in September for an exit in the qualification finals of the Davis Cup-2021.

and found out the next opponent.

Photo btu.org.ua

