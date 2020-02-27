The Ukrainians as part of the crew of the Diamond Princess will begin to leave the ship on February 27

The crew of the cruise liner Diamond Princess, which is three weeks in quarantine in the port of the Japanese city of Yokohama, will begin to leave the ship on Thursday, February 27. This was reported by the Agency Kyodo.

According to the Ministry of health of the country, planting will last for several days. Crew members, among which 25 Ukrainians, will be temporarily housed at the National tax College, WAKO (near Tokyo) for further medical supervision.

All on Board are now about 1 thousand crew members and staff personnel. The number of cases of infection with coronavirus on Board the ship at the moment is 705.