The Umbrella Academy season 2: the poster finally revealed !

In a few months, season 2 of the Umbrella Academy will arrive on Netflix. The chain has just unveiled the posters of the season !

The super heroes are going to very soon return to the delight of the fans. The chain Netflix just dropped the first poster for season 2 of the Umbrella Academy ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

NEW POSTERS

A year ago, customers of Netflix have been able to see a new series with super-heroes. In effect, The Umbrella Academy, the public is the meeting of seven young people with donations. They were adopted by a rich man, Sir Reginald, and they’re a very good team. However, the characters have to protect the Earth and they are ready to do anything to stop the apocalypse.

Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy has won over the fans, and Netflix has renewed the series for a season 2. The filming is finished since several and all the world is waiting for the release date of new episodes. In any case, the new season should be out soon to come. In fact, the production has released the first posters and they are very mysterious !

The first promotional posters for season 2 of #TheUmbrellaAcademy. pic.twitter.com/uGwSVwN1MO — Info Series (@SeriesUpdateFR) February 19, 2020

The Umbrella Academy : heroes, lost somewhere in time ?

A few hours ago, the production has released the first posters of the season 2 of The Umbrella Academy. Thus, one can see several faces that find themselves trapped in a downward spiral. The young people all seem very worried and they seem to be in great danger. And then, on a poster, we can see written : “When are they ? “. Thus, this leaves to believe that the hero will be lost in the timeline !

To recall, the hero of The Umbrella Academy were to go back in time to stop the apocalypse. However, they had to be careful not to disrupt the timeline of fear of change too many things in the future. As well, on the photos of the season 2, it is possible to believe that the heroes have made a big mistake. They seem to be lost and this does not look good for them. Finally, for the moment, Netflix has not announced a date for the next season.