The Umbrella Academy season 2: the production continues in spite of the coronavirus !

Good news for fans of the Umbrella Academy ! The production of season 2 of the show is assured, and this, despite the outbreak of coronavirus.

Netflix is going to regale us with season 2 of the Umbrella Academy. Yes, the series of super heroes continues its production, in spite of the pandemic of Covid-19. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Season 2 of the Umbrella Academy soon lands on Netflix. And this, in spite of the coronavirus.

Nothing stops Steve Blackman, show-runner of the series. Not even this virus, which has forced many producers to put their series into standby mode.

“Even the coronavirus cannot stop the mixing of Umbrella Academy “, boasts the producer. “But I swear that we wash our hands “, he then concluded on a note of humor

It is therefore a very good news for fans of The Umbrella Academy. Casting Ellen Page (X-Men, Beyond: Two Souls) will propose always the role of Vanya, alongside Mary J. Blidge, in the skin of the dreaded Cha-Cha.

But that’s not all ! We will find also 3 new heads. Among them, Rita Aryu, who will play the role ofa woman-chameleon in the well-tempered character.

Covid-19: The succession of The Umbrella Academy is assured

From what we know, the filming of season 2 of Umbrella Academy was concluded at the end of 2019. The prod is thus continuing, althoughit is still unclear whether Netflix will be delayed.

This said, one can only imagine what will happen to our small band. In fact, Allison, Klaus, Diego, Ben, Luther, and No. 5 saw the end of the world near.

It is also possible that all find themselves rejuvenated by their trip back in time. Finally, all except No. 5, which must already live in a body of a teenager.

Will they be able to go back in time and prevent the apocalypse ? Cha-Cha will she take her revenge on Hazel ?

That of intrigue and twists and turns. There was, therefore, only’a single obsession : binge-watcher the new season of The Umbrella Academy.