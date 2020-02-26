The Umbrella Academy season 2: what to expect for the future ?

Share on Facebook

Season 2 of the series the Umbrella Academy will be out soon ! Fans were eager to have answers to their questions !

Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy was a hit ! It has also unveiled many mysteries ! But for all that, very many questions remain unanswered. The posters of the future episodes give us some details ! Even if we still don’t know when will come out season 2, many of the assumptions see the light of day ! The fans can no longer wait, they want more info!!!

To begin, the biggest question that everyone arises is the following. How the siblings Hargreeves will she be able to save the world ? Remember ! Vanya has put an end to the life in the world. But fortunately, the brothers and sisters were able to go back in time ! They want to reverse the order of things ! They will learn many things. For example, they will surely know how Ben died. They will probably try to change his fate !

The Umbrella Academy : the questions that the fans ask !

Thus, even if they manage to go back in time, the family Hargreeves will be continued by the commission the time ! How will they escape ? Similarly, we wonder where are the other super heroes ! In fact, the mother of super-heroes has had 43 children around the world. They know that they have powers ? Will we see a time in The Umbrella Academy ?

Finally, a last question leaves room for great mystery. So, who is really Regina Hargreeves ? For the moment, it is known as the bad father who wanted to have children with super powers. The fans have had the opportunity to see into another world when back. A lot of questions, therefore, which remain outstanding. We count on season 2 of the Umbrella Academy to enlighten us !