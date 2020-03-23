The UN and the who will send $58 million to combat coronavirus in Ukraine

International organizations develop two plans with a total budget of $58 million to support Ukraine in the conditions of a pandemic of a new type of coronavirus, said the permanent representative of Ukraine to the UN, Sergey Kislitsa in an interview with “UKRINFORM”.

Currently, the world health organization (who), UNICEF, the UN development Programme and the Ministry prepared plans for assistance to Ukraine in combating the spread of coronavirus, said the Sorrel.

The first plan, with a budget of $38 million, includes assistance in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment, as well as the development of coordination and provision of professional analysis of the situation in the country, said the Ambassador.

According to him, the second plan provides support for residents of the Eastern part of Ukraine, has a budget of $20 million.