The UN General Assembly adopted a Resolution on global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19

After the exposure of the Kremlin’s plans to achieve the lifting of sanctions under the guise of combating coronavirus Ukraine supported a completely different Resolution of global solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, the initiator of which were Ghana, Indonesia, Liechtenstein, Norway, Singapore and Switzerland, and co-authors, in addition to our country — the 188 countries in the world.

This was announced by the speaker of the Permanent mission of Ukraine to the UN, Oleg Nikolenko, reports UKRINFORM.

“Ukraine supported a resolution that affirms international unity and recognizes the Central role of the UN in coordinating global action against the spread COVID-19“—said the diplomat.

He added that the Ukrainian side welcomed the call by UN Secretary-General to the governments focus on solving emergency situations in the health sector and make efforts to mitigate the adverse social and economic consequences of the pandemic.

The resolution, in particular, confirms the commitment to international cooperation and the UN’s Central role in the global response to the pandemic. It stresses the need to respect all human rights, prevent discrimination and xenophobia.

In addition, the document calls on the international community to share information, scientific knowledge and achievements to combat coronavirus.

The head of the foreign Ministry of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba said that Ukraine has blocked the procedure of silence about initiated by Russia of the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly “Declaration of the solidarity of the United Nations facing the challenges created by the coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19)”, which involves starting the process of lifting the international sanctions.

