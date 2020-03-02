The UN has allocated $15 million to combat coronavirus

Deputy UN Secretary-General for humanitarian Affairs mark Lowcock has allocated $15 million to fight the spread of coronavirus. The funds will be taken from the Central Fund for emergency response of the UN.

The money will be spent on the study cases of coronavirus, the monitoring of the dynamics of its distribution and the work of the laboratories. They will be transferred to the who and UNICEF. The UN also expressed concern over the sudden increase in the number of cases in Italy, Iran and the Republic of Korea.

“We do not see evidence that the virus is spreading freely. While this is so, we still have a chance to keep it. <…> We must act now to prevent the virus is not put at risk more lives”, — quotes Sunday, March 1, “RIA Novosti” statement Lococo.