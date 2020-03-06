The UN Secretary-General said about the possible prevention of the pandemic coronavirus

The pandemic of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can still be prevented, but this requires the coordinated work of all governments. On Thursday, March 5, said UN Secretary-General antónio Guterres in an interview with TASS.

“The spread of the coronavirus, you can still keep avoiding the pandemic. But the window of opportunity is shrinking, we need a organized work of all governments and of international solidarity”, — he told Agency.

Guterres also stressed that the world health organization (who) from the very beginning actively fought against the epidemic, working in cooperation with China and other governments.