The UN Secretary-General said about the possible prevention of the pandemic coronavirus

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Генсек ООН заявил о возможном предотвращении пандемии коронавируса

The pandemic of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 can still be prevented, but this requires the coordinated work of all governments. On Thursday, March 5, said UN Secretary-General antónio Guterres in an interview with TASS.

“The spread of the coronavirus, you can still keep avoiding the pandemic. But the window of opportunity is shrinking, we need a organized work of all governments and of international solidarity”, — he told Agency.

Guterres also stressed that the world health organization (who) from the very beginning actively fought against the epidemic, working in cooperation with China and other governments.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article