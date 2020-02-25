The unexpected friendship of a dog and a ferret touched by the network (photos, video)

Network touched by the unexpected friendship between a dog and a ferret. A resident of Vilnius, Diana Mushroom brought home a new pet, not knowing how to respond to her shepherd Nova. However, the anxiety was in vain, Nova fell in love with a ferret named PAKKO and welcomed him, gave him his favorite toy.

At first, PAKKO busily settling in well and ignored the dog. However, she went behind him, and eventually he became interested in it. They got along great and now do everything together — play, eat, sleep.

According to the newspaper Metro, Diana many years wanted to get a ferret because they are very funny animals — these “clowns of the animal world”.

