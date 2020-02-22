The United States accused Russia of fomenting panic around coronavirus

American officials said that thousands of accounts associated with Russia, in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to spread anti-American disinformation about the new coronavirus COVID-19, appeared in China.

As AFP reports, citing its own sources, the misinformation campaign which includes the distribution of conspiracy theories, the Russian Federation began a month ago.

“Russia’s goal is to sow discord and weaken American institutions and unions from within, including through clandestine and disastrous campaigns,” said Deputy Secretary of state for Europe and Eurasia Philip Reeker.

Russia caught on proliferation of fakes on the coronavirus

It is reported that the fakes are distributed in several languages, namely: English, French, Spanish, Italian and German. Thus, the basic idea spread by the Russians of the theories is that the virus was created by the United States for “waging economic war with China.”

The Russians also actively spreading the message that COVID-19 is supposedly “a biological weapon developed by the CIA,” said the source news Agency.

Author

Marina Pogorilko