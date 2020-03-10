The United States began the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: what do we know

After the US and the Islamist movement “Taliban” have signed an agreement designed to launch the peace process in Afghanistan, the Pentagon began to withdraw its troops from that country.

News reports Associated Press with reference to the official representative of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

The United States intends to reduce its troop strength in Afghanistan from 13 thousand to 8.6 thousand people in the next four and a half months.

The complete withdrawal of American troops from the country should be completed within 14 months.

Recall that US forces entered Afghanistan nearly 19 years ago after the attacks of 11 September 2001. The longest military campaign in American history.

February 29, the United States signed with the Taliban peace agreement, which implies the withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan. The Taliban, in turn, have pledged not to Harbor members of other terrorist groups and fully-fledged negotiations with the government of Afghanistan. The signing of the agreement was preceded by a meeting of U.S. President Donald trump with the leaders of grouping “the Taliban”.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter