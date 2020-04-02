The United States bought in the Russian Federation proceeds from Covid-19 — state Department

Between Donald trump and Vladimir Putin March 30 telephone conversation, during which the US President agreed to purchase in the Russian Federation necessary medical devices, in particular ventilators, and personal protective equipment, which were transferred to the Federal emergency management Agency.

So, the U.S. state Department commented on the statements of Moscow that supposedly it was humanitarian aid.

“In continuation of a telephone conversation on March 30 between President trump and President Putin, the United States agreed to purchase from Russia the necessary medical devices, in particular ventilators, and personal protective equipment, which were transferred to the Federal emergency management Agency United States April 1 in new York,” — said in a statement.

It is also noted that last week, the G20 countries agreed to work together in the fight against coronavirus.

It is also noted that last week, the G20 countries agreed to work together in the fight against coronavirus.