The United States has created drones that are launched from a grenade launcher

New drones of the US army will carry out the intelligence functions and will not be able to do damage

Military research laboratory, USA filed patent application for spy drone glider that is produced from 40-mm grenade launcher.

The authors of the project Hao Kan and John Gerdes describe the drone as a small aircraft powered by battery with a folding blade propeller and a paraglider wing Mylar. According to the patent application, they call it an “unmanned aerial system running grenade” (GLUAS). Although the design is referred to a 40-mm launcher, the projectile can be adapted to any grenade, according to comments.ua.

According to the researchers, GLUAS has a range of two kilometers, the battery life up to 90 minutes and can operate at altitudes of over 600 meters. The drone is designed specifically for reconnaissance and carrying the camera. To carry the bomb, he is not capable. The idea resembles the concept of Outrider, developed by Lockheed Martin and Wirth Research, which produced drones from the canisters by land, air or under water.

Now the technology is available for licensing and commercialization through the company Techlink, which works on promotion of inventions DoD on the market. Through technology transfer, companies receive access to technical details for product development.